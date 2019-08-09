Mitsotakis briefs Vestager on competition commission bill

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday discussed with the European Union’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager a new government legislation that aims to replace the head of the Hellenic Competition Commission (HCC).



The new law, which was approved as part of an omnibus bill in Parliament on Thursday, bans former prime ministers, ministers and government advisers from being appointed to the boards of independent regulatory authorities for five years after leaving office.

The current president of the HCC, former Supreme Court chief Vassiliki Thanou, has been criticized over her connection with former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, whom she served in his legal office.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Mitsotakis said Thanou “will be removed by her post, no matter what she says,” adding that he would speak to Vestager and explain the reasoning behind the bill.

He also accused the main opposition SYRIZA of “brutally violating its pledge to de-politicize the HCC.”