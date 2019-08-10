Next challenge to implement law on campus security, says Kerameus

After passing a bill in Parliament allowing law enforcement to enter university grounds to tackle crime, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said she discussed its implementation with Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis.

Speaking to Praktoreio 104.9 radio, Kerameus said the new law will facilitate self-government in universities. She said she had confidence Chrysochoidis will implement the new provision wisely and expressed hope that the measure will “work as a deterrent” to lawlessness and, ultimately, that police will not need to intervene.



“We are restoring the real meaning of asylum. We want the university to be primarily a place where people will be able to speak freely, without fear that someone attack them for their views,” she told Praktoreio, adding, “Police will intervene only when needed.”



Kerameus said that apart from the new law, other measures have to be taken to prevent crime on campuses, such as improving lighting. She said these measures will be discussed with university rectors.