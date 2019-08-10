Greek sailors join Mighty Waves drill off Israeli coast

Israeli Navy's INS Lahav (L), US Navy's USS Donald Cook (2-R), French Navy's Fremm Auvergne (C) and Hellenic Navy's HS Aegaeon (R) take part in a joint military exercise in the Mediterranean, near the city of Haifa, Israel, 07 August 2019 (issued 09 August 2019). The joint exercise called 'Mighty Waves' simulates a scenario where a 7.5 magnitude earthquake strikes the African Syrian Rift at the Jordan Valley area with thousands of casualties with Israel requesting international assistance from the US, Greece and France to provide humanitarian and medical aid from air and sea [Abir Sultan/EPA]

Greek sailors joined their counterparts from 10 countries last week off the Israeli coastal city of Haifa for a four-day multinational exercise that simulated conditions created by a massive earthquake with hundreds of casualties, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.



The drill, called Mighty Waves, which ended on Thursday, examined ways that naval forces can provide humanitarian aid to areas impacted by a severe quake.



It also looked at ways to rescue and collect the injured and how to find victims in tsunami-hit areas.



An Israeli report published in 2016 said that if the country was struck by a 7.5-magnitude quake, at least 7,000 people would be killed, 8,600 would be injured and 377,000 would be left homeless.

The financial damage would reach 100 billion US dollars.