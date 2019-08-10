France's Le Maire talks eurozone prospects in Athens

On a visit to Athens Friday, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Finance Minister Christos Staikouras to discuss the future of the eurozone and the reinforcement of bilateral economic relations, as he himself noted in his Twitter account.



Le Maire described the talks as "very good" and "very constructive."



Mitsotakis will visit both France and Germany before the end of the month and the Netherlands in early September to plead his case for lower budget surpluses.