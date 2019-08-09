Innovative sculptor Takis dies

Greek sculptor Takis, whose art was defined by the use of light and electromagneticism, died Friday at his home in Gerovouno, north of Athens, at the age of 93. Born Panagiotis Vasilakis, he served in the Greek resistance to the Nazi occupation and lived through the civil war that ensued. He moved to Paris in 1954. His kinetic artworks, also inspired in great measure by classical sculpture and modernist abstraction, have been showcased in galleries and museums around the world, including an ongoing exhibition at Tate Modern in London.