DJ Snake | Mykonos | August 13

The ultra-popular DJ Snake is set to transform Mykonos’ Paradise Beach into an electronic dance floor on Tuesday, August 13. With two Billboard Music Awards and one MTV Video Music Award under his belt, the French DJ has put his stamp on the international dance music scene. He is known for his high-energy sets that inspire audiences to give themselves up to the music. His Mykonos performance follows many recent appearances in Greece, including headlining a night at the Primer Music Festival in Athens in July. Doors open at 11.30 p.m. For details and ticket prices, visit www.cavoparadiso.gr.



Cavo Paradiso, Mykonos, tel 228.902.7205