NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Ileia and Crete rattled by separate tremors

TAGS: Earthquake

The region of Ileia in the southern Peloponnese was shaken by a 4.6-magnitude quake just before 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the temblor’s epicenter was in the Ionian Sea, 53 kilometers southwest of the town of Kyparissia at a depth of 3.5 kilometers.

The quake was felt in Gargalianoi, Marathopoli, Kyparissia and other areas of Messinia and Ileia.

Another moderate 3.9-magnitude tremor was also felt on Crete on Saturday morning. Its epicenter was 53 kilometers southeast of Timpaki on the island’s south coast at a depth of 12.4 kilometers.

No damage was reported from either quake.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 