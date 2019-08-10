Autopsy reveals Christopher died of head injuries

The death of a 34-year-old British scientist and Cyprus resident on the Greek holiday island of Ikaria earlier this week was due to head injuries, an autopsy report has revealed.



Natalie Christopher died in an apparent fall down a ravine during her morning run while on holiday with her Cypriot partner on the eastern Aegean island.



According to the autopsy report issued on Friday, she suffered severe craniocerebral injuries, mostly on the back of her head, indicating that she fell backward.



As had already been established, her death was instantaneous and resulted from a fall from high up.



She also suffered a wrist fracture and injuries to her knee and left arm.