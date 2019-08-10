Interim emergency SMS system activated

Ahead of the full activation by the end of the year of the 112 European Union emergency phone number in Greece, an SMS system was activated on Saturday whereby mobile phones in areas under threat in the event of a natural disaster will receive text messages with helpful information.



According to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, the messages are sent using Cell Broadcast, which allows for messages to be sent to multiple mobile telephone users in a defined area at the same time.



The 112 hotline which will be activated by the end of the year is a number people in the EU can call to reach the fire brigade, medical assistance and police.