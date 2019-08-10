Camping, hotel evacuated in Elafonisos due to blaze

Photos by: www.tharrosnews.gr

Tourists at a camping site and a hotel on the island of Elafonisos, southern Peloponnese, were told to evacuate due to a fire that broke out on Saturday morning.



The evacuation was ordered for precautionary reasons and no settlements were currently at risk, the deputy regional governor of Lakonia, Adamandia Tzanetea, told state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



Tzanetea said a woman trapped in a cave was rescued by fire crews.



The fire service said it has deployed 45 men who are manning 10 vehicles. They are assisted by two firefighting aircraft and two helicopters.



The National Observatory's Meteo weather service said in a post on its Facebook page that the blaze started at the municipal landfill, adding that winds measuring 5 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area.