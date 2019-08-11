As part of what is seen as the government’s fresh approach to labor issues, a series of changes to laws pertaining to labor unions are being promoted, spearheaded by the introduction of electronic voting in decision-making procedures for a strike.



Ministry sources have insisted that there will be no change to the provision passed by decree in 2018 – under pressure from Greece’s lenders – that stipulated the presence of 50+1 percent of active members of a trade union in the general assembly in order to reach a valid decision.

However, the possibility of electronic voting will be introduced so that there is, according to Labor Minister Yianns Vroutsis, “the unrestricted universal participation of workers in the exercise of their rights.”

To this end, an electronic register of members of both employer and employee trade unions will also be created that will also enhance transparency.



The move, along with the labor law amendments passed in Parliament last week, is viewed as reflecting the mind-set of the new center-right government compared to its leftist predecessor.

Also under discussion is the creation of a special web page for employers where trade unions can publish strike actions.



Legal experts have told Kathimerini that a basic precondition for the digitization project is the safeguarding of personal data of labor union members.



Moreover, experts also stress that vote confidentiality must be ensured and that the integrity of the voting procedure is secured.



The Labor Ministry’s decision to submit two eleventh-hour amendments to an omnibus bill last week, which included the requirement of employers to justify dismissals and made changes to the responsibility of contractors and subcontractors toward employees, prompted fierce reactions, not least from main opposition SYRIZA.

However, the government has insisted the moves will boost competitiveness and will be favorably looked upon by Greece’s creditors and the European Commission ahead of the next enhanced surveillance report on the country.