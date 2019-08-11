MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Holiday exodus continues unabated

A growing number of Athenians have been making their way to the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, as well as Athens International Airport since Greece’s customary summer holiday season started at the beginning of August. The period stretching from last Friday to Sunday was no exception, especially at ports, with a total of 82 ships  leaving Piraeus for the Greek islands: 28 left on Saturday while 26 were scheduled to depart Sunday. The weekend exodus also coincided with soaring temperatures, which hovered around 37 Celsius (98 Fahrenheit). [Intime News]

