NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Moderate quake rattles northern Crete

TAGS: Earthquake

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the northern coast of Crete on Monday morning, according to a preliminary reading of the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The tremor’s epicenter was 68 kilometers north of Agios Nikolaos and was at a depth of 55.2 kilometers.

The quake was felt on the eastern part of the island and Iraklio, but no reports of injuries or damages were immediately reported.

 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 