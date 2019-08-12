Moderate quake rattles northern Crete
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the northern coast of Crete on Monday morning, according to a preliminary reading of the Athens Geodynamic Institute.
The tremor’s epicenter was 68 kilometers north of Agios Nikolaos and was at a depth of 55.2 kilometers.
The quake was felt on the eastern part of the island and Iraklio, but no reports of injuries or damages were immediately reported.