North Macedonia bans Vergina Sun from public spaces

A ban on the use of the Vergina Sun in all public spaces in North Macedonia came into effect on Monday, as the neighbouring country implements the conditions of the name deal it signed with Greece last year.

The agreement, which was approved by both national Parliaments in early 2019, foresaw a six-month transitional period before the ban would be enforced.



The deal stipulated that North Macedonia has no connection nor claim to the culture of Ancient Macedonia and its symbols.



The Vergina Sun was depicted in North Macedonia’s first flag but was later removed after Greece imposed a trade embargo on the country.



The four constitutional amendments that concerned the name change were passed in North Macedonia on January 11, 2019 and came into force on February 12, 2019.