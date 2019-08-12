Prophets of Rage | Athens | August 27

Comprising members of Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, rap-rock supergroup Prophets of Rage will be making a stop at the Tae Kwon Do Stadium in Athens on August 27 as part of a world tour aimed at fighting social injustice. DJ Lord, Chuck D, B-Real, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford formed Prophets of Rage in 2016, taking the name from the 1988 Public Enemy song. Now they are touring fresh off the release of a new single in June, “Made With Hate.” Tickets, which cost 29, 32 and 36 euros, are available at www.ticketmaster.gr. Doors open at 7.30 p.m. and the concert starts at 9.30 p.m.



Tae Kwon Do Stadium, Neo Faliro