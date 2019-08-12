MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mt Hymettus fire possiby the result of a short circuit

A large fire that began after midnight Sunday in the eastern Athens suburb of Paiania had raced up the slopes of Mt Hymettus and reached its peak before it was brought under control Monday morning. The fire damaged radio station installations in the area. Concerns have been raised by the possibility that it could have been caused by a short circuit in the cables of Public Power Corporation. At the same time, a blaze on the island of Elafonisos on Saturday in southern Greece that started in a local landfill burned around 25 percent of the dump. [Kostas Tsironis/EPA]

