Akar: Turkey’s second S-400 shipment delivery in Aug or Sept
Online
Turkey expects the second shipment of S-400 defense missile system to be delivered in August or September, the country’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said, according to reports.
Turkey expects the second shipment of S-400 defense missile system to be delivered in August or September, the country’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said, according to reports.
“The second S-400 squadron is expected to be delivered in August or September,” Akar was quoted as saying.
“Since the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty has been terminated, Turkey will have an increasing need for the S-400 systems.”