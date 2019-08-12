NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Akar: Turkey’s second S-400 shipment delivery in Aug or Sept

TAGS: Turkey, Defense

Turkey expects the second shipment of S-400 defense missile system to be delivered in August or September, the country’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said, according to reports.

“The second S-400 squadron is expected to be delivered in August or September,” Akar was quoted as saying.

“Since the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty has been terminated, Turkey will have an increasing need for the S-400 systems.”

