Teen gang behind robberies, thefts in Monastiraki

Police said on Monday they had broken up a gang of teenagers who were behind a series of store robberies and thefts from cars and also used knives and physical abuse to mug other teens, primarily in the central district of Monastiraki.



A 15-year-old was arrested last Thursday in Monastiraki Square, a popular tourist haunt, while warrants have been issued for six other minors, aged between 15 and 18.



The gang has so far been linked to four muggings, two store robberies and three incidents of theft from cars.



The gang is also accused of stealing a motorcycle.