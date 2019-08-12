Thanou among four removed from Competition Committee

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis signed the official acts on Monday for the removal of four members of the Competition Commission, including its president, Vassiliki Thanou.



The move came after Parliament last week passed a provision included in a multi-bill which stipulated that persons who have served in political offices cannot be appointed to the Competition Committee for five years from the moment they leave office.



Apart from Thanou, who had worked as a legal adviser in the office of former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, vice president Anna Nakou and two other members were also removed.



Thanou, a former head of the Supreme Court, was named head of the Competition Commission in the latter phase of SYRZA’s term in office.