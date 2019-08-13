Gov’t races to jump-start stalled Elliniko project; no extension to casino bid

The government is rushing to jump-start the country’s largest private investment, to develop the former airport at Elliniko.



Three ministerial decisions involving the park, the coastline development and the casino are expected to be approved by August 27, and a fourth, involving other construction, by August 30.



The involvement of seven ministries complicates things, but Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said Monday that the procedures will be completed on time.



He also expects the casino bid to be successful, adding there will be no extension to the September 30 bid deadline.