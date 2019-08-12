Thessaloniki students worry about safety, survey reveals

Days after Greek MPs scrapped regulations that made universities a no-go zone for police, an upcoming survey has found that campus safety is the primary concern among students at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTh).



The survey found that the main concern for 49 percent of respondents was the lack of security and policing, followed by lack of funding (46 pct) and poor sanitation (41 pct). Meanwhile, 33 percent were mostly concerned about poor career prospects and the lack of lab equipment.



The survey was conducted by AUTh’s political science department on a sample of 3,788 students at AUTh and the University of Macedonia.



The full findings will be presented at the 16th conference of the International Federation of Classification Societies (IFCS) in Thessaloniki from August 26 to 29.