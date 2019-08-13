Large-scale retroactive crackdown on tax evasion

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) plans to tighten its grip on tax evaders, with an increase in checks, even retrospectively, dating back to 2014.



In particular, and for the first time, it will cross-check supplier and customer declarations with the corresponding income and value-added tax declarations from 2014 onward.



The first figures for 2014 are already being transmitted to the audit services and, according to a source from the IAPR, they are a source of “great interest.”



The same source said the revenue authority has a large data pool to work with and “it makes sense for us to exploit it.”