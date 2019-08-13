State revenue tops July target by 200 mln

July revenue for the Greek government has topped 5.5 billion euros, 200 million or 4 percent higher than forecast, according to sources from the finance ministry.



This development, which follows a less than stellar June, has lifted the government’s hopes that it will attain the burden surplus targets agreed with the creditors, something that will provide ammunition to the new government’s demands for lower surplus targets from 2021 onward.



In the first seven months of the year, total government revenue was 31.04 billion, exceeding the target by 8.1 percent.