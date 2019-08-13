One arrested following Limassol wildfire

One suspect was detained for questioning by police in connection with a Monday wildfire in Limassol district, which continue to rage overnight and was said to have been partially contained by the early morning.



Authorities and local residents were up all night Monday due to a fire that burned about two square kilometres of wild vegetation, crops, and farming sheds near villages. The risk of re-ignition was said to be high for a number of bushfires caused by the blaze.



Reports said vine plantations were destroyed along with utility poles that caused power outages, while the road from Ayios Amvrosios to Vouni was shut down completely for several hours. A number of nearby villages were also affected by electricity problems in the wider area.



The fire was said to have originated near a road stretch around midday Monday with reports saying a suspicious person was seen in the area. Police later said they had arrested a male suspect described as a 43-year-old Greek Cypriot.



Officials said they had information that the suspect was seen moving about suspiciously in the area when the fire started, while he reportedly has denied any involvement.

It was also reported that three fire origins were spotted around the villages of Pachna, Vouni, and Kissousa, with the latter being evacuated as a precautionary measure.



No official estimate for damages was released while fire fighting aircraft were said to be flying missions early Tuesday morning.



A number of persons of interest are reportedly on the list to be questioned by police in connection with the wildfire.

