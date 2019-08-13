Peania blaze partially contained

A fire that broke out after midnight on Sunday in the eastern Athenian suburb of Peania and reached Mount Hymettus which separates it from the city was partially contained, authorities said Tuesday.

The fire service said there were no active fronts in the area but units will remain in place to prevent any re-ignitions our to the weather.



At least 141 firefighters with 46 vehicles had been fighting the fire, assisted by eight specialized helicopters joined them.

One house was burned in the blaze and two more suffered damages, according to reports.