Large blaze burning forestland on Thassos

A large firefighting force was sent to tackle a blaze that broke out on the island of Thassos, one of Greece’s greenest, on Tuesday morning.



The fire service said it sent 56 men with 25 vehicles at the area of Paradisos, in the southwestern part of the island. They were supported by two Pezetel aircraft and one helicopter.



Island mayor Kostas Hatziemmanouil told state-run news agency ANA-MPA authorities are trying to prevent the flames from reaching more inaccessible areas, but added that no villages are at risk.

There were at least four other major wildfires buring in Greece on Tuesday, including those on the island of Evia, in the region of Achaia and one near the town of Thiva. A fire that had burned close to the Greek capital since Sunday night has been partially contained, authorities said.