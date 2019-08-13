The Greek fire department's special arson section (DAEE) is investigating the causes of the wildfire that started in the eastern Athenian suburb of Peania early Monday morning and reached Mount Hymettus.

The fire broke out at 3:18 a.m. on Serron Street, where Peania borders with the forest, and was fanned by the strong winds in the area.

Local residents who spoke to DAEE claim it was an arson due to the explosions they heard at the same time when the first flames appeared.

Authorities have established, however, that the explosions came from propane gas cylinders found in the yard of a house that burned.

DAEE is examining all possibilities, including as arson, or a short-circuit in PPC power lines.