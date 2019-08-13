Jan De Vliegher | Mykonos | August 15-30

Hailing from Bruges in Belgium, Jan De Vliegher is a contemporary painter who specializes in acrylics. This summer he will be displaying his latest works at the Rarity Gallery on Mykonos for 15 days. His paintings have featured in several exhibitions at eminent galleries and go for as much as 18,229 USD at auction. The Rarity Gallery, located in Mykonos Town, is housed in a 20th century manor house and frequently invites contemporary artists to showcase their works. For more information on the exhibit, visit www.raritygallery.com. Learn more about the artist at www.jandevliegher.be.



Rarity Gallery, 20-22 Kalogera, Mykonos Town, tel 228.902.5761