Full Moon at the Acropolis Museum | Athens | August 15

As twilight turns to dusk and the August full moon rises over the Parthenon, the Acropolis Museum invites locals and visitors to partake in a courtyard musical celebration. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, the Acropolis Museum will grant free entry to all, with performers taking the stage at 9 p.m. Local musicians Eirini Toumpaki, Andreas Lafis, Maria Anamaterou and Sotiris Karistinos will perform popular songs from the oeuvres of several prominent Greek singers, including George Dalaras, Haris Alexiou and Dionysis Savvopoulos. Until midnight, visitors can also stroll around the museum’s temporary exhibition, “Chisel and Memory,” which showcases almost half a century’s worth of photographs that depict marble craftsmen restoring major monuments. If a night at the museum isn’t enough, join one of the daytime presentations of the newest archeological exhibit, “Walking in the Ancient Neighborhood of the Acropolis Museum,” which opened to the public in early July. Presentations in English will take place at noon and 5 p.m., and Greek presentations will take place at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. To book a spot in one of these limited tours, visit the information desk on August 15. The second-floor restaurant and ground-floor cafe will also both be open until late. This program is part of Greece’s August full moon celebration, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and the Acropolis Museum’s 10-year anniversary. Admission prior to 8 p.m. costs 10 euros. For more information, visit www.theacropolismuseum.gr.



Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, tel 210.900.0900