Greek PM returns to Athens as firefighting effort continues
Online
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has returned to Athens and is set to visit the fire department’s operations center in the coming hours, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency reports.
Hundreds of firefighters battled three wildfires in the country, where two villages were being evacuated Tuesday as the largest blaze burned a thickly forested nature reserve on the island of Evia north of Athens.
Reports said that Greece has requested assistance from the European Union’s civil protection agency.