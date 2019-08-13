Stylianides says rescEU mechanism activated over Greece

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said Tuesday that Brussels was mobilizing its rescEU mechanism to respond to Greece’s activation of the European Civil Protection Mechanism in response to the wildfires raging in the country.



“The EU stands by Greece at this difficult time,” Stylianides tweeted.



The bloc’s rescEU program is designed to enlist the help of member-states to respond to wildfires and other natural disasters.