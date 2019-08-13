Greek PM briefed at Fire Department’s operations center

Four aircraft from Croatia and Italy will join the firefighting effort following a request by Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday.



Mitsotakis, who cut short a vacation on his home island of Crete, was speaking during a visit at the Fire Department’s operations center where he was briefed on the status of wildfires raging in the country.



Mitsotakis, who was joined by Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, said that authorities are fighting amid extremely adverse conditions, adding that their overriding priority is the protection of human lives.