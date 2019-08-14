Hundreds stuck on Samothraki

Hundreds of tourists on Tuesday remained stranded on Samothraki since Sunday due to a combination of powerful winds and a breakdown of the main ferry linking the northern Aegean island to the port city of Alexandroupoli on the mainland.

To tackle the problem, which has also led to food shortages, local authorities have charted the Andros Jet catamaran, which will transport travelers to and from Samothraki Wednesday and Thursday.

“The Andros Jet is fast and will be able to make many journeys to and from Alexandroupoli,” said Samothraki Mayor Thanasis Vitsas.

“It will make as many journeys as are needed,” he added.

Vitsas estimated that there were roughly 1,000 people stranded on the island.

Frustrated hoteliers bemoaned to scores of cancellations of reservations.