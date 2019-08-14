State campaign against tax evasion encourages tourists to ask for receipts

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue is continuing its campaign against tax evasion with messages targeting tourists, who are even less likely to be issued a receipt without asking than locals.



As part of the campaign, it has put up posters at airports and has even created a webpage (aade.gr/apodixi) to remind visitors to Greece of their right not to pay if not provided with a valid proof of payment.



It wants tourists to learn the word “apodixi” (receipt) so they can demand one.



June inspections revealed that 32 percent of Greek businesses failed to issue receipts, with the number rising to 60 percent in areas popular with tourists.