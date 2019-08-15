It may indeed sound like an exaggeration to say so, but the campaign launched by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR), urging foreign visitors to demand receipts for goods and services, is just as important as the intensive checks by tax inspectors when it comes to cracking down on tax evasion.



As part of its campaign, the IAPR has put up posters at airports and has even created a webpage to inform tourists that they have a right not to pay if they are not provided with a receipt.



All weapons in the battle against tax evasion must be deployed. All of them count.



The battle, of course, can only be won if authorities do their part and stick to the pledges they make.



For instance, the tax relief measures that have been announced must be implemented in accordance with the timetable that has been laid out.



This way, dodgers who always look for excuses will be left with none to fall back on.