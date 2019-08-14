NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Suspect arrested over 2017 killing in Albania

Crime

Greek police on Tuesday arrested in Athens a 30-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a former police officer in Albania in 2017.

Albanian authorities had issued an international warrant for the arrest of the suspect, a Greek national.

He is believed to have been the moral instigator behind the crime that allegedly took place on the orders of a man who had in the past been arrested by the victim.

The suspect will appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

