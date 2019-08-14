Suspect arrested over 2017 killing in Albania
Online
Greek police on Tuesday arrested in Athens a 30-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a former police officer in Albania in 2017.
Greek police on Tuesday arrested in Athens a 30-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a former police officer in Albania in 2017.
Albanian authorities had issued an international warrant for the arrest of the suspect, a Greek national.
He is believed to have been the moral instigator behind the crime that allegedly took place on the orders of a man who had in the past been arrested by the victim.
The suspect will appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.