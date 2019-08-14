WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

CIP Fest | Hania | August 16-24

TAGS: Photography

More than 350 photographers from 100 countries offer a window into the world at the second Hania International Photo Festival from August 16 to 24. The event showcases a range of different styles and points of view on a series of themes including architecture, conceptual photography, abstract subjects, nature, cityscapes, photojournalism, travel, portraits and street photography.

Grand Arsenal, 31 Akti Tombazi, Old Harbor, www.cipfestival.com 

