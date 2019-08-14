West Nile virus death toll since June rises to six

The number of deaths caused by West Nile virus in Greece so far this year has risen to six, according to the weekly report by the National Health Organization (EODY), which was published Wednesday.



The report said the number of cases of the mosquito-borne virus recorded since June was 49 – 14 in the last week alone. The six people who died were all over the age of 60.



Moreover, EODY said that mosquitoes carrying the virus have been detected in at least 10 regions across the country including Pieria, Pella, Rodopi, Xanthi, Kavala, Trikala, Karditsa, Thessaloniki and Eastern Attica.



EODY is urging the public to take all necessary precautions to avoid being bitten.