Helios memorial service held to commemorate victims

A remembrance service was held Wednesday to mark 14 years since an airplane operated by Cypriot airline Helios Airways crashed in the Grammatiko region of Attica, killing the 115 passengers and six crew on board.



The ceremony was attended by politicians, local officials, Cypriot Ambassador to Athens Kyriakos Kenevezos and relatives of the victims.

Helios Airways Flight 522 was on its way to Athens from Larnaca. It crashed at noon on August 14, 2005 near Grammatiko, around 30 kilometers from Athens International Airport.