Former heads of Greek competition authority resort to CoS

The former head and deputy head of the Competition Commission, Vassiliki Thanou and Anna Nakou, have appealed to the country’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, demanding the suspension of their ejection this week from their posts.



Both were removed in accordance with a provision passed in Parliament last week which stipulated that persons who have served in political offices cannot be appointed to the Competition Committee for five years from the moment they leave office.



However, in their appeals, the plaintiffs have questioned the legality of the procedures leading to their dismissals.