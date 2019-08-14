Police probe fatal shooting in Agia Paraskevi
Online
Greek police on Wednesday were investigating the fatal shooting of one man and the injury of another at Agia Paraskevi Square in the Athens district of Patissia.
Greek police on Wednesday were investigating the fatal shooting of one man and the injury of another at Agia Paraskevi Square in the Athens district of Patissia.
According to reports, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. The victim was a 44-year-old Greek while the injured man was a foreign national, who was hospitalized.