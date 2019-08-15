Problems with the ferry connection between the northern port city of Alexandroupolis and Samothraki continued Wednesday, with the northeastern Aegean island’s port still jam-packed with stranded travelers.



Even though the Zefyros did arrive at Samothraki Wednesday – the first ferryboat in nine days – passenger capacity was limited and it could take only around 140 of the estimated 1,000 people stranded on the island.



The ANAX ferry which arrived later in the day could only transport vehicles and a very limited number of passengers.



The high-speed Andros Jet catamaran chartered by local authorities was expected to arrive last night.



As of Thursday, the Andros Jet will make three journeys a day to Samothraki from the port to Alexandroupolis. It has a passenger capacity of 600 and can carry 75 vehicles.



Samothraki was cut off from the rest of the country last week due to a combination of powerful winds and the breakdown of the main ferry that links the island to Alexandroupolis on the mainland.



According to witnesses, the island’s port Wednesday resembled a large car park, with hundreds of travelers still unaware when they will leave.

Frustrated hoteliers bemoaned scores of booking cancellations, while local businessman described the situation as an “economic disaster.”



Local authorities provided free meals to those stranded at the port Wednesday.