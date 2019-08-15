Single Property Tax (ENFIA) bills will be posted on the Taxisnet platform by August 31, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) said Wednesday.

According to the government’s tax bill passed in Parliament on July 30, property owners will pay between 10 and 30 percent less this year depending on the property’s value.



The reduced rates are among the first relief measures introduced by the center-right government.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to tout these measures at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on September 7 as a reflection of his government’s determination to ease the burden on taxpayers despite the fiscal constraints in place for 2020.



According to the new law, there will be an ENFIA reduction of 30 percent for properties valued at less than 60,000 euros.



Owners of properties valued at between 60,000 and 70,000 euros will receive a discount of 27 percent, while there will be a 25 percent reduction for those worth between betwen 70,000 and 80,000 euros.



ENFIA bills for properties between 80,000 and 1 million euros will be cut by 20 percent, while a cut of 10 percent will apply to properties worth more than 1 million euros.