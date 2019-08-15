No World Cup, no sun, no beer: Cool, rainy early summer hurts consumption

The relatively cool and rainy weather that prevailed in Greece up until mid-July this year has significantly impacted beer consumption in the country compared to last year.



In the first seven months of the year, consumption of beer declined by almost 10 percent.

Another reason for the drop is that last year’s World Cup had brought out many soccer fans who crowded cafes and bars to watch the matches.

Local brewers are trying to boost demand by offering a greater variety of products.

Two market segments are seen as especially promising: alcohol-free beer and high-alcohol beers, especially stouts and red ales.