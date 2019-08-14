Trade body planning business mission to Iraq

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) is preparing a business mission to Iraq, from September 7 to 9.



The delegation, which will include companies from all sectors, will visit Baghdad and Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The mission is sponsored by Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Arab-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Development.

Those interested in participating have until September 4 to register at www.sev.org.gr/ekdiloseis.