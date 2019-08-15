Passenger traffic up 4.7 pct this year

Passenger traffic at Greece’s airports rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2019, figures compiled by the Civil Aviation Authority show.



The total number of arrivals and departures during this period was 35.52 million, up from 33.92 million in the first seven months of 2018.



Passenger traffic came to 9.98 million in July, up 3.1 percent from July 2018, including nearly 4.1 million international arrivals (up 3.5 percent).

The busiest airports in July were Athens, with 2.96 million passengers, Iraklio (1.38 million), Rhodes (1.03 million), Thessaloniki (800,269) and Corfu (654,985).

Ioannina Airport had the greatest increase in traffic (29.9 percent), followed by Lemnos (17.9 percent).