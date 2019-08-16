Turkish surveillance aircraft enter Greek airspace
The aircraft carried out 33 violations of Greece’s national airspace and three violations or air traffic rules in Athens’ Flight Information Region.
Two Turkish CN-235 surveillance aircraft flew over the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean on Thursday, defense sources said.
Both aircraft were identified and chased off by Greek pilots, in line with international rules of engagement.