A 24-year-old man was detained on arson charges on Friday in connection with a wildfire in the area of Palaiohori in the municipality of southern Kynouria in the Arcadia prefecture of the Peloponnese.

The fire broke out on three separate fronts virtually simultaneously, fuelling the authorities' suspicions that it was a case of arson.

The 24-year-old was to face a prosecutor later on Friday.