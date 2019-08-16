What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? | Athens | August 17

“Park Your Cinema” is back for the summer season with free screenings of classic films on a giant screen in the park at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. On Saturday, August 17, the screening on the SNFCC’s Great Lawn will be Robert Aldrich’s psychological thriller “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” from 1962, starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. No pre-registration is required, but visitors are advised to bring insect repellent as well as mats or blankets to sit on. The screening starts at 9 p.m. Check on upcoming movies in the “Park Your Cinema” series of screenings at www.snfcc.org. Films are in English with Greek subtitles.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000