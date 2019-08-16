Europa League match ticket takings swiped

Unknown assailants early on Friday robbed the home of the official of northern Greek soccer club Aris entrusted with the ticket takings from Thursday’s Europa League soccer match in Thessaloniki against Norwegian club Molde.

The assailants made off with the takings, which the man had taken home with him after the match.

According to reports, the assailants used pepper spray against the official, his wife and their newborn baby.

Police have launched an investigation and said the family was not harmed during the incident.